National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.30).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 1,100.60 ($14.97) on Thursday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,105.69 ($15.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,077.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 997.89.

In other National Grid news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,671.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,426 over the last 90 days.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.