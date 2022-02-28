National Pension Service Buys New Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,351,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JXN stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.