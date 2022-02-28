National Pension Service Lowers Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $2,587,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $112.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.