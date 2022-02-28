National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,797,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after purchasing an additional 252,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE ELAN opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.