National Pension Service Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Pension Service lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18,154.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 91,135 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

