National Pension Service Sells 1,305 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.77 and its 200 day moving average is $498.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $313.92 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

