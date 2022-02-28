New Harbor Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises about 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

SIL stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 5,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

