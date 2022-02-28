NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $78.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00264408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001707 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.