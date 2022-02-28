NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 130,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,706. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.08%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

