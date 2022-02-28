NFTLootBox Hits Market Capitalization of $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.41 or 0.06835849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,833.73 or 0.99890026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002972 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

