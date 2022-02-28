Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,191 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Nordson worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.52. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.96. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $189.74 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

