Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NWN stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

