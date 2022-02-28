Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of NWN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

