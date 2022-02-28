NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,430 shares of company stock valued at $480,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

