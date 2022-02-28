Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Citigroup

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,582.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 68,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,028.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

