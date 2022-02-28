OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.23. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.