Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by 32.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.81 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $211.77 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.