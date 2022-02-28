Oppenheimer Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $377.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $444.00 to $377.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.09.
COIN stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.49. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
