Oppenheimer Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $377.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $444.00 to $377.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.09.

COIN stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.49. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

