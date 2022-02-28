OriginTrail Reaches Market Cap of $159.48 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $159.48 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003832 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035981 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00109698 BTC.
OriginTrail Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “
OriginTrail Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
