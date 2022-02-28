Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 45,315 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 500.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

