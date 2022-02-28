Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

