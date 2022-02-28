Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
