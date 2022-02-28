Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 67,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.