Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $297.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $279.12 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

