Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 342,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRBO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

