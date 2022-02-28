Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $120.21. 4,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

