Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12,262.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,447.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,276.1% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,966. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

