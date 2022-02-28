Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 122,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

