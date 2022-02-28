Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $37,854,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

