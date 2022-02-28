PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,939,550. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

