PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

