Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,825 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $46,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

NBIX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. 19,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

