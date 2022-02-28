Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $111.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 895,060 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for 1.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Invitae worth $111,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $124,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,331,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.16. 195,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,175. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.