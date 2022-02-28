Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,925,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.

NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

