Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,789 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
ONCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
Oncorus Profile (Get Rating)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.