Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,789 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

ONCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Oncorus Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.