Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 672 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after buying an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,383,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

