Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $85.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $170.48.

