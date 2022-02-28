Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.