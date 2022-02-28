Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises about 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.75% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $68.95 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $137.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80.

