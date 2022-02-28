Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $23.03 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,028,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 4.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 7.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

