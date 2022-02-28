Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $390.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

