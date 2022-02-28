Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

