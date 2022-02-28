Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

