PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,991.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $7,991.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,058.84 or 0.99904244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00072086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002127 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00279526 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

