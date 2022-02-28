Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

