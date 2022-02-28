Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

