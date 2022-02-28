Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered by Analyst

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

