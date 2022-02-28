Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

