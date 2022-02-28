Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Boosted by William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

