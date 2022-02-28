Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $27.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 342,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTLR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

