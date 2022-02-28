Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Shares Gap Up to $98.12

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.12, but opened at $103.85. Raytheon Technologies shares last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 132,395 shares.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

